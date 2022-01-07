COCKE COUNTY—On December 29, the county set a new record of 99 new COVID cases reported in a single day. The previous high was 87 cases in August of 2021.
There were 61 new cases reported on January 4. There were 360 new COVID cases reported in the county in the seven days prior. As of January 4, there were an estimated 548 active COVID cases in the county.
The number of COVID deaths have climbed to 171, according to state data, along with 163 hospitalizations.
In the past seven days, the county averaged 193.3 COVID tests per day with a 33.1% positive rate.
Cocke County’s vaccination rate stands at 51.7% series initiation and 46.8% full vaccination.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases, as well as their population percentage that has received at least one dose versus percent fully vaccinated:
Sevier: 22,604/1,115 (54.07%/48.10%)
Hamblen: 14,315/530 (44.80%/40.57%)
Greene: 15,499/497 (48.06%/43.90%)
Jefferson: 11,078/466 (55.99%/49.84%)
The CDC has reported 78,959 new cases in the past seven days in the State of Tennessee. These bring the state total to 1.48 million cases since the outbreak of the virus.
A total of 222 COVID-related fatalities were reported in the last seven days, pushing the state toll to 20,998 lives lost.
The state’s vaccination rate is up to 58.1% series initiation and 51.4% full vaccination.
The CDC reported 705,264 new cases on January 6, pushing the national total to 57.8 million COVID cases all-time.
There were 1,577 new COVID-fatalities were reported for the day. Nearly 830,000 American lives have been lost to the virus.
As of January 6, 78.7% of all eligible Americans have received at least their first dose of the COVID vaccine and 66.3% are fully vaccinated.
