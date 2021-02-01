NEWPORT—Face Pace Urgent Care in Newport offers several testing options for those who may have been exposed, or fell as if they are suffering from COVID-19 symptoms.
Fast Pace offers the speed of 15-minute Rapid COVID-19 tests in addition to existing testing options including PCR lab and antibody tests. The 15-minute test also includes a rapid response result for the flu.
If you’ve been exposed or are actively experiencing symptoms, this test can quickly provide you with a positive or negative result. Fast Pace Health is focused on the prevention of the community spread of COVID-19 and follows the latest developments and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
The rapid tests are available while supplies last. The 15-minute timing of results is based on test processing time for a positive or negative result. Due to high demand, visit and/or processing times may be longer than usual.
Negative rapid test results may be sent out for laboratory validation.
Fast Pace also offers the COVID-19 lab test, which offers results in 48-72 hours.
This test attempts to detect if you are actively infected with the COVID-19 virus and is available to those with symptoms of the virus or those seeking testing due to contact exposure to an active case of the virus—per the guidance of the CDC.
For those who may have had the virus and are now recovered, Fast Pace offers the COVID-19 antibody test.
This test can potentially detect if you have had prior exposure to COVID-19, and it can see if you have built a possible antibody for the virus.
While the test is designed to detect the build-up of immunities to the virus from previous exposure, it is unable, at this time, to determine immunity to future infection.
Fast Pace officials ask that if symptoms exist in a patient, they lease abide by social distancing, quarantining, frequent hand washing, wearing of a mask or face cloth in public and other CDC guideline recommendations. No appointment is required for any Fast Pace COVID-19 testing options.
