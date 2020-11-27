COCKE COUNTY—The thirtieth COVID-19 related death has been reported in Cocke County according to state data.
The information was released earlier this week as total cases in the county have increased to more than 1,595.
Active cases have decreased in recent days to 123. There were 22 new cases reported on Friday.
More than 1,440 county residents have now recovered from their symptoms.
A total of 65 individuals have been hospitalized since the onset of the virus earlier this year.
Active cases increased across the state on Friday as Tennessee saw a single day increase of 4,340.
More than 356,716 Tennesseans have now tested positive for COVID-19.
Seven deaths were reported across the state Friday, which brings Tennessee’s total to 4,526.
Inactive cases increased by 5,638, bringing the total number to 318,523.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases.
Sevier: 4,768/516
Hamblen: 3,408/332
Greene: 3,006/292
Jefferson: 2,227/253
More than 13 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the country.
The total number of U.S. deaths recently surpassed 264,000.
Globally, the numbers continue to rise as more than 61.4 million have tested positive for the virus.
Over 1.44 million lives have now been lost to COVID-19 around the world.
Worldwide recoveries now exceed 39.3 million.
