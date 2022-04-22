COCKE COUNTY—Over the past seven days, Cocke County’s COVID case rate per 100,000 is 19.44, according to the CDC. That number cuts last week’s 38.88 in half, and the CDC reports zero new hospital admissions and zero current hospitalized cases.
The Tennessee Department of Health reports 52.15% of the county has received at least one vaccine dose, and 47.35% are fully vaccinated.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their Case Rate per 100,000 population, new hospitalizations per 100,000 population, and percent of beds used by COVID-19 patients as reported by the CDC, as well as their population percentage that has received at least one dose versus percent fully vaccinated as reported by the TDH:
Sevier: 27.48/2.3/0.8% (54.14%/47.98%)
Hamblen: 7.7/1.3/0.7% (50.21%/45.38%)
Greene: 11.58/0/0.0% (50.83%/46.47%)
Jefferson: 14.68/1.3/0.7% (56.35%/49.92%)
Across the state, CDC reports 485 new COVID cases for April 21 and six new COVID-related fatalities. Over the past seven days, they’ve reported 2,511 cases and 13 fatalities.
According to TDH data, 60.3% of Tennesseans have received at least one vaccine dose, 53.2% are fully vaccinated and 21.2% have received a booster dose.
Nationally, 58,478 new cases were reported to the CDC on April 21, pushing the case total over 80.6 million since March 2020. Over 500 fatalities were reported on the day as well.
CDC data shows that 82.3% of all Americans age five or older have received at least one dose, and 70.2% of eligible Americans are fully vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.