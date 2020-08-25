COCKE COUNTY—The total number of COVID-19 cases in the county has increased to 606.
Active cases have decreased over the last few days to 192.
Close to 5,900 residents have now been tested for the virus. More than 400 have reported as recovered.
The sixth death in the county was reported last week.
All figures provided were up to date as of Monday, August 24.
The state as a whole saw a total of 667 additional cases confirmed on Monday. The total number of cases for Tennessee has increased to 144,604.
An additional 21 deaths were reported as well. A total of 1,588 individuals have now lost their lives to COVID-19.
The total number of recoveries has surpassed 106,000.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 compared to active cases.
Sevier County: 2,154/508
Hamblen County: 1,580/320
Greene County: 730/487
Jefferson County: 721/213
Cases across the country have increased to more than 5.7 million. The total number of deaths has surpassed 177,000.
The worldwide case count now exceeds 23.4 million. More than 809,000 deaths have been reported across the globe.
