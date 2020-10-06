COCKE COUNTY—The eleventh COVID-19 related death in Cocke County was reported on Monday afternoon according to data provided by the TN Department of Health.
As with all cases, the identity of the individual is kept confidential.
The news comes as the active number of COVID cases in the county has increased to 51.
As of Monday there were 793 total virus cases in Cocke County.
A total of 731 individuals have now recovered from their COVID related symptoms.
More than 8,400 county residents have been tested for the virus.
An additional 2,489 cases were confirmed across the state on Monday.
The state’s new total stands at 203,699.
Twenty deaths were reported on Monday statewide. Nearly 2,600 Tennesseans have now lost their lives to COVID-19.
Inactive/recovered cases also increased Monday.
An additional 817 recoveries have been reported, which brings the state’s total to 185,221.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases.
Sevier County: 2,767/198
Hamblen: 2,061/178
Greene: 1,230/96
Jefferson County: 1,243/144
More than 7.49 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the country.
The total number of U.S. deaths recently surpassed 210,000.
Globally, the numbers continue to rise as more than 35.5 million have tested positive for the virus.
Over 1.04 million lives have now been lost to COVID-19 around the world.
Worldwide recoveries now exceed 24.8 million.
