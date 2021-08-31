COCKE COUNTY—Since last Tuesday, two new deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to the state, bringing the county’s total to 104 fatalities.
The influx of new cases has settled, with 267 cases reported in the last seven days.
Of those 267 cases, 65 were in residents between the ages of 5 and 18-years-old.
The state reports 592 active COVID cases in the county.
Over the last seven days, Cocke County has averaged 97.6 COVID tests per day, with an average positive rate of 22.4%.
As of August 31, there have been 31,999 doses of the COVID vaccine administered in Cocke County. Nearly 46% of the population has received their first dose and over 40% are fully vaccinated.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases, as well as their population percentage that has received at least one dose versus percent fully vaccinated:
Sevier: 16,221/1,054 (46.15%/38.56%)
Hamblen: 10,699/950 (38.37%/32.69%)
Greene: 9,930/1,021 (42.21%/37.01%)
Jefferson: 7,727/720 (48.05%/41.23%)
Across the state, there have been over 28,000 cases reported in the last seven days, according to the CDC; Tennessee ranks ninth highest in new cases per capita over those seven days.
There have been 166 COVID fatalities reported in the last seven days. A total of 13,345 Tennesseans have lost their lives due to COVID-19.
As of August 30, there have been 6.2 million vaccinations administered to 3.4 million Tennesseans.
Nearly half of the state has received their first dose, and 42% are fully vaccinated.
The CDC reports 42,329 new COVID cases for August 30; the American case total stands at 38.8 million cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Over 230 new deaths were reported for the day, pushing the toll to 636,015 lives lost.
Just over 204 million Americans, nearly 62% of the population, have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Just over 52% are fully vaccinated, including just under 65% of Americans 18 and older.
