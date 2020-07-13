COCKE COUNTY—The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Cocke County increased from the weekend into Monday as the new total stands at 146.
The number of active cases has dropped to 74, as more residents recover from COVID-19.
Close to 2,800 citizens of Cocke County have now been tested for the virus.
Numbers across the state continue to increase as an additional 3,314 cases were confirmed on Monday, July 13.
An additional eight deaths were also reported. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths across the state sits at 749.
Testing continues to be a priority, and Tennessee has now eclipsed 1 million tests.
The total number of hospitalizations across the state due to the virus exceeds 3,200.
Surrounding counties like Sevier have been labeled hot spots as case counts continue to grow.
Sevier County has 924 total cases with 300 of those cases being active at this time. More than 11,000 tests have been administered in that county.
The total case count in Greene County has increased to 157. Only 64 of those cases are considered active.
Hamblen County continues to see a sharp rise as they now have more than 500 total cases. Just 253 of the 508 are active as of Monday.
Jefferson County has steadily climbed in recent days as their new total case count sits at 193. A total of 94 are currently active.
More than 60,000 cases were confirmed across the country on Monday. The total number of cases in the U.S. has increased to more than 3.37 million cases.
Over 137,000 deaths have occurred nationwide.
Globally the case count is nearing 13 million.
The number of deaths worldwide is now at 571,444.
