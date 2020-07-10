COCKE COUNTY—The total number of COVID-19 cases in Cocke County took another jump on Friday as the county’s new total stands at 130.
There are currently 75 active cases across the county.
More than 2,600 have been tested for the virus to this point.
Numbers across the state increased Friday as well, as an additional 1,955 cases were confirmed.
That brings the total number of virus cases in Tennessee to 59,546.
An additional 13 deaths have occurred due to COVID-19.
The state has now seen a total of 723 deaths from COVID-19 or related illnesses.
Other counties in the area have also increased their number of cases in recent days.
Sevier County continues to be one of the hardest hit with more than 880 total cases.
A total of 310 are currently active.
Hamblen County has seen a sharp increase in cases as well with a new total of 447.
More than 220 of those are active.
Greene County has seen a steady rise having confirmed 138 cases of the virus.
There are 46 active cases in Greene County at this time.
The new total in Jefferson County is 164. They have 72 active cases.
Holiday travel and gathering has led to a surge across the U.S. as more than 3.2 million cases of the virus have been confirmed.
More than 136,000 have now died from COVID-19 across the country.
The global numbers paint the same picture as the new total has eclipsed 12.4 million cases.
Over 557,000 deaths have occurred worldwide.
