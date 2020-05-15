COCKE COUNTY—Recent data provided by the TN Department of Health show that Tennessee now has 16,970 COVID-19 cases.
There have been 290 deaths reported from the virus.
The state has now tested close to 300,000 residents.
Cocke County now has 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Only four of those cases are active at this time.
Over 730 county residents have now been tested for the virus.
Sevier County has increased by one case from recent reports as they now have 66 cases.
Nearly 60 of those individuals have now recovered from the virus. Two deaths have been reported.
Greene County has 46 confirmed cases with 41 having recovered. Greene has also reported two deaths from the virus.
Hamblen County has 24 cases. A total of 17 individuals have recovered, and Hamblen has seen two deaths from COVID-19.
The U.S. now has 1.46 million COVID-19 cases. A total of 87,218 deaths have been reported.
Worldwide there have been more than 4.48 million of cases, and nearly 304,000 deaths.
