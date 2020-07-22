COCKE COUNTY—There have been 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cocke County over the past two days.
On Tuesday there were 13 cases confirmed. Cocke was on of nearly a dozen to report a double-digit increase in one day.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the county has increased to 238.
Around 111 of those cases are considered active at this time according to TN Department of Health data.
More than 3,200 residents of the county have now received COVID-19 tests.
As of Wednesday, July 22, the state of Tennessee had confirmed 84,417 cases of COVID.
That number included the daily increase of 2,473 cases.
A total of 888 Tennesseans have now lost their lives due to COVID-19.
Case counts in the region continue to increase as new daily numbers are reported.
Sevier County has confirmed 1,174 total cases, of which 340 are currently active.
Hamblen County has increased to 743 cases with around 280 of those being active.
Greene County is up to 237 cases as of Wednesday. Their number of active cases is around 130.
Jefferson County continues to increase as 289 cases have now been confirmed. Close to 120 of those cases are active.
The total number of U.S. cases is staggering as more than 63,000 cases have been confirmed in one day.
More than 3.97 million cases have been reported across the country. The number of deaths has also increased to more than 144,000.
The global case count recently surpassed 15 million. The worldwide death toll now exceeds 618,000.
