COCKE COUNTY—The third COVID-19 related death has been reported in Cocke County according to data provided by the TN Department of Health.
As with all cases, the identity of the individual is kept confidential. The news comes less than a week after the second death was reported in the county.
Cases counts increased slightly early on in the week. Cocke County had 478 total cases as of noon on Tuesday.
The number of active cases had increased to 208.
Nearly 5,000 residents of Cocke County have now been tested for COVID-19.
Numbers across the state continue to rise as an additional 1,202 cases were confirmed on Monday.
A total of 10 additional deaths had also occurred, which brings the state's total to 1,233.
The total numbers of tests performed has risen to more than 1.7 million across the state.
Hospitalizations remain relatively low compared to the case count. Just 5,339 residents have been hospitalized due to virus symptoms.
More than 83,000 have now reported as recovered from the virus.
Cases counts have plateaued slightly in hot spots like Sevier County.
The number of new cases has been limited, but 609 are still considered active. Sevier has a total case count of nearly 1,900.
Hamblen County has seen a similar trajectory to Sevier with both seeing fewer cases after mask mandates were put in place.
They currently have 472 active cases, and a total of 1,405.
Jefferson County finds themselves on the opposite end of the spectrum having seen multiple days of double-digit increases.
They have increased their total number of cases to 584. The active count sits at 227.
Greene County has seen a recent spike in cases after having the fewest in the area.
Greene has eclipsed the 500 mark in terms of their total number of cases.
Their active count has also climbed to more than 340.
The case count in the U.S. recently surpassed 5 million.
More than 163,000 Americans have now died from COVID-19 or related illnesses.
The global case count continues to rise as more than 20 million have now been confirmed.
The global death toll has surpassed 737,000.
