COCKE COUNTY—No new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the county over the last seven days. The county’s case total remains at 4,545.
According to the state health department, there are still two active COVID cases in the county.
No new fatalities or hospitalizations have been reported in the county.
Only 265 new vaccinations have been reported in the past week, bringing the total to 26,928 doses administered.
Just less than 40% of the county has received at least one dose, and about 36.5% are fully vaccinated.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases, as well as their population percentage that has received at least one dose versus percent fully vaccinated:
Sevier: 13,597/41 (38.22%/34.27%)
Hamblen: 8,684/16 (32.12%/29.42%)
Greene: 8,045/15 (36.80%/33.05%)
Jefferson: 6,333/12 (40.79%/37.19%)
The CDC reported 250 new cases as of July 4 for the state of Tennessee, which brings the total to 867,407 cases in the state. A total of 800 new cases have been reported in the last seven days.
Only three new fatalities were reported across the state, which brings the total to 12,571 lives lost in Tennessee.
As of July 5, there have been 5.33 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the state to 2.87 million Tennesseans. Now over 42% of the state has received at least one dose, and nearly 38% are fully vaccinated.
Across the nation, 15,555 new cases were reported on July 4.
The national case total continues to push over 33.5 million cases since the outbreak of the virus.
There were 287 new deaths reported, pushing the national toll over 603,000 lives lost to the virus.
More than 330 million doses of the vaccine have been administered to over 182 million Americans. Recent data shows that 55% of all Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 47.4% are fully vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.