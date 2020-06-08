COCKE COUNTY—Data from the TN Department of Health shows that Tennessee now has 26,944 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The total is up by 563 from the last report.
An additional three deaths have also been confirmed due to the virus, bringing the state’s total to 421.
Testing continues to be a priority as an additional 13,995 individuals have been tested in recent days.
The total number of tested individuals is now over 512,000.
Cocke County has remained steady since one additional case was reported early last week.
The total number of cases in the county is at 21. Of those cases, only one is currently active according to department data.
More than 1,300 Cocke County residents have now been tested for COVID-19.
A few of the surrounding counties have seen an increase in their total number of cases.
Sevier County currently has 129 total cases, 44 of which are currently active.
Hamblen County now has 58 total cases of COVID-19. Twenty-five of those cases are currently active.
There are a total of 52 cases in Greene County. Of those confirmed cases, only six remain active.
A total of 17,562 individuals have recovered from the virus across the state.
The total number of cases continues to rise across the U.S.
Recent data shows the U.S. is nearing 2 million cases of COVID-19.
The increase in cases has also increased the total number of deaths, which now exceeds 112,000 nationally.
From a global perspective, there are now over 6.79 million cases of COVID-19.
More than 397,000 deaths have been confirmed worldwide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.