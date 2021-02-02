COCKE COUNTY—The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county continues to rise as three new deaths have been reported.
A total of 73 individuals have now lost their lives to the virus.
Active cases in the county have declined in recent days as more individuals recover from their symptoms. The active case count is currently at 186, according to state data.
Only three new cases of the virus were confirmed on Monday.
The number of daily tests and positive case rates has slowly decreased.
The county is averaging around 63 tests per day with an average positive percentage of 11.4%.
Cocke County is currently in the 1a1/1a2 phase of the vaccination process. The state’s COVID site shows the vaccine is available by appointment for individuals 70 and above.
You can request an appointment to be vaccinated by calling 866-442-5301.
Cases across the state increased on Monday by 1,326.
More than 729,000 Tennesseans have now tested positive for the virus.
An additional 103 deaths have been reported statewide, which brings the total of lives lost to 9,753.
New inactive/recovered cases are being reported daily.
Over 685,000 are now reporting as symptom free.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases.
Sevier: 11,137/457
Hamblen: 7,440/268
Greene: 6,893/245
Jefferson: 5,141/303
More than 26.4 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the country.
The total number of U.S. deaths recently surpassed 443,000.
Globally the numbers continue to rise as more than 103 million have tested positive for the virus.
Over 2.24 million lives have now been lost to COVID-19 around the world.
Worldwide recoveries exceed 57.3 million.
