COCKE COUNTY—Recently release data from the TN Department of Health shows that Tennessee now has 25,520 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The total is up by 400 from the last report.
An additional seven deaths have also been confirmed due to the virus. The additional seven brings the state’s total to 408 deaths.
Testing continues to be a priority as an additional 6,034 have been tested in recent days.
The total number of tested individuals is over 482,000.
Cocke County recently reported one new case of COVID-19.
The total number of cases in the county is still at 21. Of those cases, only two are currently active according to department data.
More than 1,200 Cocke County residents have now been tested for COVID-19.
A few of the surrounding counties have seen an increase in their total number of cases this week.
Sevier County currently has 100 total cases, 27 of which are currently active.
Hamblen County now has 44 total cases of COVID-19. Fourteen of those cases are currently active.
There are a total of 52 cases in Greene County. Of those confirmed cases, only six remain active.
A total of 16,925 individuals have recovered from the virus across the state.
The total number of cases continues to rise across the U.S.
Recent data show that more than 1.9 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed across the country.
The increase in cases has also increased the total number of deaths, which now exceeds 110,000 nationally.
From a global perspective, there are now over 6.4 million cases of COVID-19.
More than 382,000 deaths have been confirmed worldwide.
