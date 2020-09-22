COCKE COUNTY—Newly released data from the TN Department of Health shows that active COVID-19 cases in the county have fallen to 33.
The numbers released on Monday show that a total of 734 county residents have tested positive for the virus.
Recoveries from COVID-19 are nearing the 700 mark.
More than 7,400 county residents have now been tested for the virus.
An additional 895 cases were confirmed across the state on Monday. That brings the total of COVID positive individuals to 184,409.
New recoveries are also on the rise, as 830 were added Monday. Total recoveries now exceed 166,000.
Fifteen additional deaths were reported, which brings the state’s total to 2,233.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases.
Sevier County: 2,518/137
Hamblen: 1,838/91
Greene: 1,107/110
Jefferson County: 1,066/106
More than 6.88 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the country.
The total number of U.S. deaths recently surpassed 200,000.
Globally, the numbers continue to rise as more than 31.4 million have tested positive for the virus.
Over 966,000 lives have now been lost to COVID-19 around the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.