COCKE COUNTY—The TN Department of Health recently reported an increase in COVID-19 cases in Cocke County.
One new case was reported on Tuesday, June 2. The total number of cases for the county is at 21.
There are just two active cases at this time. A total of 1,230 individuals have now been tested across the county.
Numbers continue to rise in surrounding counties as more of the state’s guidelines are lifted and businesses are opening.
Sevier County has increased their total number of cases to 94. Twenty-one of those cases are currently active.
Greene County’s total has remained at 52 for the past two days. Their number of active cases remains at six.
Hamblen County has seen a spike in their numbers as several additional cases have been confirmed. Their new total is 43, of which 14 are currently active.
The total number of COVID-19 cases across the state has increased by 447, bring the new total to 24,822.
An additional seven deaths have also been confirmed, which brings the total to 388.
More than 470,000 individuals in Tennessee have now been tested for COVID-19.
In the U.S. more than 1.88 million cases have been reported. The death toll has surpassed 108,000.
Globally more than 6.19 cases of the virus have been confirmed.
The number of deaths worldwide is now in excess of 376,000.
