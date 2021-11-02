COCKE COUNTY—The county’s active COVID case count is down to 123 as of October 29. Six new COVID cases were reported for the day, bringing the county’s case total to 7,415. In the seven days prior to October 29, there were 65 new cases reported.
A total of 50% of Cocke County’s citizens have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, and 45.7% are fully vaccinated.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases, as well as their population percentage that has received at least one dose versus percent fully vaccinated:
Sevier: 20,106/289 (51.92%/45.70%)
Hamblen: 13,023/122 (42.49%/38.78%)
Greene: 13,685/250 (46.10%/42.41%)
Jefferson: 9,952/146 (53.11%/47.97%)
In the last seven days, there have been 7,707 new COVID cases reported to the CDC for Tennessee. In those seven days, there have been 193 COVID-related fatalities in the state, bringing the all-time total to 16,351 Tennessean lives lost as a result of the virus.
Over 7.37 million vaccinations have been administered in the state to 3.7 million Tennesseans. 54% of Tennesseans have received at least one dose, and 48.6% are fully vaccinated.
The CDC reported 17,132 new COVID cases across the nation on November 1. The national total stands at 45.9 million COVID cases since the outbreak of the virus. A total of 159 new fatalities were reported across the nation for the day, bringing the toll to 743,926 American lives lost.
As of November 1, 66.8% of all Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, including 97.4% of all Americans 65 years and older. A total of 58% of Americans are fully vaccinated.
