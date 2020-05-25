COCKE COUNTY—Data released Monday afternoon show that Tennessee’s COVID-19 cases count is currently at 21,607.
That number has increased by 462 cases in one day.
Two more deaths have occurred across the state as well. A total of 338 people have now died from the Coronavirus.
Over 396,000 tests have been performed across the state. More than 13,000 individuals have now recovered from the virus.
In Cocke County the number of cases remains at 20. The county only has two active cases at this time.
Almost 1,000 tests have been performed on county residents.
The numbers in other counties have remained steady with the exception of Sevier County.
Sevier has increased to a total of 72 cases. There are currently six active cases in that county.
The number of cases in Greene County remains at 47. There are only three active cases at this point.
Hamblen County has a total of 26 cases. Only five of those are active at this time.
All three of those counties have reported two deaths from COVID-19.
The total number of Coronavirus cases across the country is nearing the 1.7 million mark.
Over 98,000 deaths have been reported.
Worldwide the number of cases has topped 5.4 million. More than 345,000 have died from the virus globally.
