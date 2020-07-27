COCKE COUNTY—COVID-19 cases in Cocke County took a large jump in recent days as the total number of cases now exceeds 300.
A total of 302 residents of the county have tested positive for the virus since the first confirmed case in March.
The number of active cases now sits at 145.
More than 3,700 residents have now been tested for COVID-19. The county has had only one reported death from COVID-19.
Other counties have not been as lucky, as additional deaths have been reported in Greene and Hamblen counties.
Sevier County continues to be the hardest hit in our area in terms of the total number of cases.
Over 1,400 individuals in Sevier have tested positive for the virus. A total of 472 of those cases are currently active. Two deaths have been reported in Sevier.
Hamblen County recently surpassed 1,000 cases. Their active case count sits at 426. Hamblen has reported 10 deaths since the onset of the virus.
Cases in Greene County have slowly increased to a total of 295. Over 170 of those cases are active at this time. Greene has also reported five COVID-19 related deaths.
Jefferson County, which has seen a surge in cases in recent days, now has 392 total cases of the virus. Their active count sits at 190, and they have seen two deaths from the virus.
Number across the state on Monday continued to show an increase as 2,553 additional cases were confirmed.
Nearly 95,600 citizens of Tennessee have now tested positive for the virus.
Eleven more deaths were also reported on Monday, which brings the state’s total to 978.
The total number of cases across the country moved closer to 4.4 million on Monday according to data.
Deaths have slowly increased to 149,000 nationwide.
Global pandemic numbers show that COVID-19 has infected more that 16.3 million people.
More than 650,000 have died from COVID-19 across the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.