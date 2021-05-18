COCKE COUNTY—No new COVID-19 cases were reported for Cocke County on May 17. The county currently stands at 41 active cases.
The county’s case total currently sits at 4,526. Of those, 120 have resulted in hospitalization, and 99 cases have been fatal.
More than 4,380 cases are listed as inactive/recovered.
Over the last seven days, there have been 17 new cases reported, for an average of 2.42 new cases per day. In those seven days, Cocke County has averaged 30.3 COVID-19 tests per day with a 4.7% positive rate.
There have been 23,701 doses of the vaccine administered across the county.
Just over 36% of the county has received at least one dose and 31.69% are fully vaccinated.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases, as well as their percent population to receive at least one dose and percent fully vaccinated:
Sevier: 13,464/113 (32.96%/27.21%)
Hamblen: 8,633/34 (28.71%/24.68%)
Greene: 7,936/78 (33.03%/28.76%)
Jefferson: 6,249/55 (36.17%/31.28%)
The State of Tennessee reported 284 new cases for May 16, bringing the statewide case total to 858,355.
Only four new fatalities were reported, meaning 12,327 Tennesseans have died as a result of COVID.
Close to 530 cases were listed as newly recovered, indicating a drop in statewide active cases.
As of May 16, Tennessee has an estimated 7,667 active COVID-19 cases.
More than 4.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to over 2.5 million Tennesseans.
In total, 37.4% of the state has received at least one dose and 31.5% are fully vaccinated.
The CDC reported 17,724 new cases across the nation for May 17, bringing the national case total closer to 32.8 million cases.
A total of 307 new fatalities were reported, meaning there have been 583,074 COVID-related deaths in the U.S.
Nearly 275 million doses of the vaccine have been administered to almost 158 million Americans. 47.5% of the population has received at least one dose and 37.3% of the country is fully vaccinated, including 72.8% of Americans age 65 or older.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.