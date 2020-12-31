COCKE COUNTY—Counties across the state continue to receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more citizens are receiving the immunization.
In Cocke County, 1.1% of the total population has volunteered to receive a vaccine.
Over 79,280 have now received the first dose of the vaccine across the state with 49,146 having been vaccinated over the last seven days.
State data shows that 49,921 females and 29,160 males have received the vaccine.
Individuals age 31-40 account for 17,795 vaccinations, followed closely by individuals age 51-60, which have received 17,704.
Individuals age 16-20 have received the lowest number of vaccines with just 251 being immunized.
The current rollout of the vaccine is focused on health care workers, including in-patient providers, first responders, and staff members and residents of long-term care facilities.
The vaccine is being offered through employers and health departments.
Availability will continue to be based on phases, which has been modified slightly as teachers have climbed the priority list.
Continue to look for articles on public availability of the vaccine in future editions of The Newport Plain Talk.
