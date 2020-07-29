COCKE COUNTY—Active cases of COVID-19 continue to increase in Cocke County as data shows there are now 166 active cases across the county.
The total number of cases increased from 302 to 342 over a two-day period.
Numbers are increasing as more residents are being tested for COVID-19.
Nearly 4,000 citizens in the county have now been tested for the virus.
An additional 1,778 cases were confirmed across the state on Wednesday.
Also, and additional 21 deaths were reported.
The total number of COVID cases for Tennessee has cleared the 100,000 mark, and now sits at 100,822.
More than 1,000 residents have now lost their life to the virus according to the TN Department of Health.
Hospitalizations in the state continue to remain low, and 62,129 individuals have now recovered from the virus.
Cases in hot spots like Sevier County continue to see drastic increases on a daily basis. Sevier has seen an increase of nearly 100 cases over the past two days.
Their total count is over 1,500, with an active count of 557.
Hamblen County continues to follow a similar trajectory as they too have seen a large increase in cases.
Over 1,100 people in Hamblen have now tested positive for COVID-19. Their number of active cases at this time sits at 464.
Jefferson County has seen a jump in recent days. Their new total number of COVID cases has increased to 441. A total of 210 of those are currently active.
Cases in Greene County may not have seen a drastic increase like others, but they are increasing. The total number of cases in Greene now sits at 316. More than 180 of those are active.
Nationally the number of COVID cases has increased to more than 4.46 million.
The U.S. also surpassed 150,000 deaths on Wednesday.
Twenty-one states across the country have been labeled as being in the “red zone” due to increases. Tennessee is one of those states.
Globally the number of cases are closing in on 17 million.
More than 660,000 lives have now been lost to the pandemic across the world.
