COCKE COUNTY—Updated information provided by the TN Department of Health shows there are currently 49 active COVID-19 cases in Cocke County.
The total number of confirmed cases sits at 90.
More than 2,200 county residents have now been tested for the Coronavirus.
Numbers across the state have increased drastically over the last week.
An additional 1,822 cases were confirmed on Friday, July 3.
The number of deaths across the state has increased as well. Thirteen additional cases were reported Friday, bringing the total to 633.
Over 862,000 state residents have been tested for COVID-19 statewide.
Numbers in surrounding counties have seen a substantial increase.
Sevier County recently hit a single day high of 73 cases. That is the highest single day total for a county in the eastern region.
They currently have 768 total cases, of which 331 are active at this time.
Hamblen County now has 314 COVID-19 cases. More than 160 of those are active.
The numbers in Greene County have increased slightly as their new total is 95.
Thirty-two of those cases are currently active.
Jefferson County continues to see an increase in cases, as their new total is 125. A total 0f 62 of those are active.
More than 2.8 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the U.S.
Over 131,000 have now died from the virus or virus related illnesses.
The worldwide virus count is closing in on 11 million.
The global death toll now exceeds 521,000.
