COCKE COUNTY—Two COVID-19 deaths were reported this week in Cocke County bringing the total number of lives lost to 54.
Data shows that 23 new cases were reported on Friday, January 15.
The county has a total COVID count of 3,389. Active cases have decreased in recent days down to 365.
Nearly 3,000 residents have recovered from their virus symptoms.
Hospitalizations have remained fairly low since the virus first struck Cocke County in mid March. A total of 86 individuals have been hospitalized according to state data.
The average positive percent for tests administered in the county is down to 16.4%.
That is still significantly higher that the recommended 5%, which shows that spread of the virus is being managed.
Cases across the state recently increased to more than 676,000.
On Friday, over 5,500 new cases were confirmed. The total number of deaths in Tennessee increased on Friday as well. More than 70 were reported, which brings the state’s total to 8,311.
Inactive/recovered cases have increased significantly at the state level.
Nearly 603,000 individuals have recovered leaving 73,101 active cases across the state.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases.
Sevier: 10,320/996
Hamblen: 6,855/684
Greene: 6,500/680
Jefferson: 4,649/575
More than 23.4 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the country.
The total number of U.S. deaths recently surpassed 389,000.
Globally the numbers continue to rise as more than 93.3 million have tested positive for the virus.
Over 2 million lives have now been lost to COVID-19 around the world.
Worldwide recoveries exceed 51.5 million.
