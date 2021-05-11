COCKE COUNTY—In recent days, The Tennessee Department of Health reported four new COVID-19 cases in the county.
It has been almost one full month since the county has reported more than 10 new cases in a single day.
The seven-day average of new cases for the county is just over three per day.
A total of 4,500 cases have been reported in Cocke County since March of 2020.
There have been 99 lives lost to the virus, and 119 cases have resulted in hospitalization.
Over 4,355 cases are listed as inactive/recovered, leaving 44 active cases in the county.
The county is conducting an average of 34.57 COVID tests per day with a 4.1% positive rate.
Cocke County has administered 23,069 doses of the COVID vaccine.
A total of 35.40% of the population has received at least a single dose, and 30.57% are fully vaccinated.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases, as well as their percent population to receive at least one dose and percent fully vaccinated:
Sevier: 13,391/151 (31.87%/25.19%)
Hamblen: 8,610/70 (28.14%/23.60%)
Greene: 7,877/94 (32.33%/28.07%)
Jefferson: 6,211/94 (35.38%/29.97%)
The CDC reported 447 new cases in Tennessee for May 10. That brings the total to 854,136 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Tennessee reported 54 deaths over the last seven days, with a total of 12,257 lives lost to the virus.
Almost 4.4 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in Tennessee to almost 2.5 million people.
Just over 36% of the state has received at least one dose and 29.5% are fully vaccinated.
The CDC reported 24,080 new cases across the nation for May 10.
32.54 million total cases have been confirmed. A total of 280 new deaths were reported, meaning 578,945 Americans have lost their lives to COVID-19.
More than 261 million doses of the vaccine have been administered across the country to 153 million people. Nearly 50% of the nation’s population has received at least one dose and 34.8% are fully vaccinated.
