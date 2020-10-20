COCKE COUNTY—Active COVID-19 cases in Cocke County are on the rise.
Data released by the TN Department of Health shows the county had 105 active cases as of Monday, Oct. 19.
The numbers are fluctuating each day as more individuals are tested, and others recover from the virus.
There have been 922 positive cases reported in the county.
Numbers show that 805 individuals have now recovered from their symptoms.
There have been twelve COVID-19 related deaths in Cocke County.
Nearly 9,400 residents have now received a COVID-19 test.
Numbers across the state are on the rise as well.
Just over 3,300 cases were confirmed on Monday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee to 232,061.
Thirteen deaths were reported on Monday statewide. More than 2,900 Tennesseans have now died from COVID-19 related illnesses.
The inactive/recovered number is slowly increasing each day.
More than 1,100 newly recovered cases were reported on Monday.
The new total for recoveries is 205,832.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases.
Sevier: 3,149/324
Hamblen: 2,327/218
Greene: 1,556/266
Jefferson: 1,458/180
More than 8.26 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the country.
The total number of U.S. deaths recently surpassed 220,000.
Globally, the numbers continue to rise as more than 40.4 million have tested positive for the virus.
Over 1.12 million lives have now been lost to COVID-19 around the world.
Worldwide recoveries now exceed 27.7 million.
