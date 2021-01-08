COCKE COUNTY—The number of COVID-19 related deaths has increased again in Cocke County as five additional deaths were reported in the last four days.
The county has seen a total of 52 deaths since the pandemic first hit in mid March.
The total number of COVID-19 cases has jumped to nearly 3,200.
Fifty-one new cases of the virus were reported on Friday.
Active cases fluctuate from day to day as more tests are given and individuals recover from their symptoms.
There are currently 462 active cases in the county.
Inactive/recovered cases now stand at 2,674.
According to state data, there have been 82 individuals hospitalized due to the virus.
The average positive percentage for tests administered in the county continues to remain at a high level. Over the last seven days, just over 24% of all tests have come back positive for the virus.
Cases across the state recently increased to more than 640,600.
On Friday, over 6,300 new cases were confirmed. The total number of deaths in Tennessee increased on Friday as well. More than 120 were reported, which brings the state’s total to 7,618.
Inactive/recovered cases have increased significantly at the state level as Tennesseans recover from their symptoms.
Nearly 560,000 individuals have recovered leaving 80,981 active cases across the state.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases.
Sevier: 9,704/1,054
Hamblen: 6,441/796
Greene: 6,161/815
Jefferson: 4,301/581
More than 21.7 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the country.
The total number of U.S. deaths recently surpassed 365,000.
Globally the numbers continue to rise as more than 88.2 million have tested positive for the virus.
Over 1.9 million lives have now been lost to COVID-19 around the world.
Worldwide recoveries exceed 49.2 million.
