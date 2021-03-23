COCKE COUNTY—As of March 22, Cocke County is up to 166 active COVID-19 cases, more than double the 80 active cases in the county just two weeks ago.
Eight new cases were reported on March 22, bringing the county total to 4,265 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Of those cases, 96 have been fatal, which is about 2.25%. No new fatalities have been reported since March 8.
Just over 4,000 cases are listed as inactive/recovered.
There have been 110 hospitalization since the first report case of the virus in March of 2020.
Cocke County has administered 11,985 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of March 22.
At this time, 22.37% of all residents have received at least one dose and 11.42% are fully vaccinated.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases, as well as their percent population to receive at least one dose and percent fully vaccinated:
Sevier: 12,191/232 (17.59%/9.61%)
Hamblen: 8,099/119 (17.54%/9.33%)
Greene: 7,321/59 (22.49%/13.40%)
Jefferson: 5,729/124 (21.22%/10.93%)
The State of Tennessee broke 800,000 total cases over the weekend, with Monday’s cases bringing the total to 801,645.
No new fatalities were reported on Sunday or Monday statewide, and the total stands at 11,713 deaths across Tennessee.
There were 732 new cases and 752 new recoveries were reported on March 22, but active cases are back over 13,000 statewide.
The state has administered 2.23 million vaccine doses to 1.46 million people.
Of those, 788,106 (about 11.5 percent of the state’s population) are fully vaccinated.
The CDC reported 39,466 new cases nationwide, and 479 new fatalities on Sunday.
The national totals rose to 29,652,483 confirmed cases and 539,517 COVID-related fatalities.
More than 126.5 million vaccine doses have been administered across the nation to 82.7 million Americans. Of those, 44.9 million are completely vaccinated, including 23.2 million Americans over the age of 65.
