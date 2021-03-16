COCKE COUNTY—Active COVID case numbers continue to grow across the county as the total reached 141 on March 15, up 25 from Saturday’s report.
The county reported 17 new cases on Monday, bringing the case total for the county to 4,168.
No new fatalities have been reported since March 9; the count remains at 96 lives lost in Cocke County.
There have been a total of 108 hospitalizations in the county.
Total recovered/inactive cases stand at 3,931.
Over the last 7 days, Cocke County has averaged 50.43 tests per day with a 13.9% positive rate.
Cocke County has administered 10,458 vaccine doses as of March 15.
In total, 19.98% of the county’s population has received at least one dose, and 9.48% are fully vaccinated.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases:
Sevier: 12,401/253 (14.85%/8.05%)
Hamblen: 8,180/105 (15.25%/7.75%)
Greene: 7,368/65 (20.31%/12.10%)
Jefferson: 5,814/108 (18.20%/9.35%)
The state reported 806 new cases on Monday, bringing the total to 792,795.
Eleven new fatalities were reported. As of March 15, 11,638 Tennessean’s had lost their lives to COVID-19.
More than 860 new recoveries were reported, meaning there are approximately 12,526 active cases in the state.
Tennessee has administered 1.94 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to 1.26 million people, meaning approximately 18.5% of all Tennesseans have received at least one dose and 10.03% of Tennesseans are fully vaccinated.
The CDC reported 40,428 new cases on March 14, which brings the nationwide case total to 29,269,590.
Over 580 fatalities were reported, pushing the national COVID-related death toll to 532,355.
The U.S. has administered 109.08 million vaccine doses. Around 21.4% of all Americans have received a dose and 11.5% are fully vaccinated.
More than 64% of Americans over 65 years of age have received a dose and 35.9% are fully vaccinated.
