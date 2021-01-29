COCKE COUNTY—The number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county increased to 70 on Friday, according to state data.
There were 12 deaths reported this week alone. Twelve new cases were confirmed Friday as well, which brings the county’s total case count to 3,635.
Cocke County currently has 192 active cases. The number of hospitalizations since the virus first hit the county has increased to 93.
Fewer COVID-19 test have been performed as of late, but a daily average of 67.29 have been administered over the last seven days.
The average positive percentage during that time was 14.4%.
Cases across the state recently increased to more than 710,400.
More than 1,700 new cases were confirmed on Thursday. The total number of deaths in Tennessee increased as well. Just over 100 deaths were reported, which brings the state’s total to more than 9,400.
Inactive/recovered cases have increased at the state level in recent days.
Just over 672,100 individuals have recovered, leaving 45,473 active cases.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases.
Sevier: 10,981/541
Hamblen: 7,431/345
Greene: 6,799/275
Jefferson: 5,042/313
More than 25.8 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the country.
The total number of U.S. deaths recently surpassed 433,000.
Globally the numbers continue to rise as more than 102 million have tested positive for the virus.
Over 2.2 million lives have now been lost to COVID-19 around the world.
Worldwide recoveries exceed 56.2 million.
