COCKE COUNTY—The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county has increased to 85, as 12 deaths have been reported in a week’s time.
Active cases in the county have been on the decline over that same time frame.
Seven new cases were confirmed on Monday, which leaves the county with 135 active cases.
A total of 3,777 individuals have tested positive for the virus with 3,557 of those reporting as inactive/recovered at this time.
The number of hospitalizations since the virus was first reported in the county stands at 97.
Positive case rates have been on the decline over the last week, which has helped contribute to the decrease in active cases.
Over the last seven days, Cocke County has averaged 63.14 tests per day.
The average positive percentage during that time was 7.5%.
Cases across the state increased on Monday by 1,226.
More than 745,000 Tennesseans have now tested positive for COVID-19.
Ninety-seven deaths were reported on Monday statewide, which brings the total number of lives lost to 10,556.
Just over 707,000 individuals are reporting as recovered/inactive. That leaves Tennessee with more than 28,000 active cases at this time.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases.
Sevier: 11,394/377
Hamblen: 7,633/249
Greene: 7,024/197
Jefferson: 5,249/203
More than 27.1 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the country.
The total number of U.S. deaths recently surpassed 465,000.
Globally the numbers continue to rise as more than 106 million have tested positive for the virus.
Over 2.33 million lives have now been lost to COVID-19 around the world.
Worldwide recoveries exceed 59.4 million.
