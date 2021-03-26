COCKE COUNTY—The first COVID-related fatality in almost three weeks was reported Friday, bringing the total to 97 lives lost to the virus.
Ten new cases were reported on March 25. More than 4,300 confirmed cases have been reported in the county. Of those, 4,065 are listed as inactive/recovered, leaving 151 active cases in the county.
A total of 111 cases have resulted in hospitalization.
Over the last seven days, Cocke County has conducted an average of 73.71 COVID-19 tests per day, with a 9.9% positive rate.
The county has administered 12,915 doses of the vaccine. Over 23% of the county has received at least one dose, and 12.65% are fully vaccinated.
By April 5, all Tennesseans 16 and over will be eligible to receive the vaccine.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases, as well as their percent population to receive at least one dose and percent fully vaccinated:
Sevier: 12,728/314 (19.42%/9.92%)
Hamblen: 8,307/107 (18.73%/10.13%)
Greene: 7,454/79 (24.54%/13.81%)
Jefferson: 5,907/92 (22.82%/12.03%)
As of March 25, Tennessee has totaled 806,011 confirmed cases of the virus. A total of 1,519 new cases were reported on Friday, along with four fatalities.
Total fatalities now stand at 11,796.
More than 1,280 new recoveries were reported, meaning 780,438 cases are recovered, leaving approximately 13,777 active cases statewide.
The state has administered 2.4 million doses of the vaccine to 1.58 million people. A total of 20.55% of the population has received at least one dose.
The CDC reported 65,083 new cases on March 24, bringing the nationwide case total to 29,834,734.
New fatalities increased by more than 1,200. As of March 24, 542,584 American lives had been lost to the virus.
The U.S. has administered over 133 million doses of the vaccine to over 87 million people. Just over 26% of the nation’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.