COCKE COUNTY—Active COVID-19 cases in the county continue to rise as nearly 100 individuals are currently fighting the virus.
As of Monday, October 12, Cocke County had an active case count of 98.
That is an increase of 10 new cases in a three day period.
The total number of positive cases has increased to 866.
A total of 757 of those are now reporting as inactive/recovered from the virus.
Cocke County has seen 11 individuals die from COVID-19 related illnesses since March of this year.
Nearly 9,000 county residents have now been tested for COVID.
An additional 2,965 cases were confirmed across the state on Monday.
The state’s new total stands at 217,682.
Seven deaths were reported Monday statewide. More than 2,770 Tennesseans have now lost their lives to COVID-19.
Inactive/recovered cases are also increasing. An additional 987 recoveries have been reported, which brings the state’s total to 194,836.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases.
Sevier: 2,944/240
Hamblen: 2,232/246
Greene: 1,365/171
Jefferson: 1,359/195
More than 7.84 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the country.
The total number of U.S. deaths recently surpassed 215,000.
Globally, the numbers continue to rise as more than 37.9 million have tested positive for the virus.
Over 1.08 million lives have now been lost to COVID-19 around the world.
Worldwide recoveries now exceed 26.3 million.
