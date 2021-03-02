COCKE COUNTY—Active cases continued a downward trend over the weekend falling to 57 as of March 1.
One new death was reported over the weekend, bringing the county’s total to 93 COVID-related fatalities.
The county reported a two-week-high of 14 new cases on the March 1, bringing the county’s case total to 3,989.
Total inactive/recovered cases sit at 3,839.
No new hospitalizations were reported over the weekend. Total hospitalizations for Cocke County remain at 103.
The county has averaged 55.14 tests per day over the last seven days. Of those, only 5.4 percent were positive.
More than 7,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccination have been administered in the county. Approximately 14.5 percent of the county’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The state reported 689 new cases on March 1. The statewide case total now sits at 775,693.
Ten new fatalities were reported.
Tennessee has lost 11,421 lives to COVID-19.
Total inactive/recovered cases sit at 750,755, leaving about 13,500 active cases in the state.
Approximately 1.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Tennessee.
A total of 906,145 Tennesseans have received at least one dose, and of those, 483,057 are fully vaccinated.
Every county in the state except Davidson and Shelby has reached Risk-Based Phase 1b, which focuses on teachers and other K-12 and Pre-school faculty and staff. Those same counties are also in Age-Based Phase 65+.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases:
Sevier: 12,023/239
Hamblen: 8,019/141
Greene: 7,292/82
Jefferson: 5,650/129
The CDC reported 50,505 new cases on Feb. 28, bringing the national case total to 28.4 million.
More than 1,060 new fatalities were reported, meaning 511,839 American lives have been lost to COVID since last March.
76.9 million vaccine doses have been administered nationwide.
50.7 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 25.5 million people are fully vaccinated.
