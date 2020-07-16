COCKE COUNTY—The first COVID-19 related death has been reported in Cocke County according to data provided by the TN Department of Health.
The identity of this individual is kept confidential. The news comes as five additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday afternoon.
Cocke County has 180 total cases of the virus. The total number of active cases sits at 88.
Close to 3,000 residents have now been tested for COVID-19.
