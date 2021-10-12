COCKE COUNTY—Active COVID-19 cases in the county have fallen back under 300, down to 271 as of October 11. In the last seven days, 152 new cases have been reported.
There have been 135 total hospitalizations reported due to the disease. Eleven new COVID-19 cases were reported on October 11.
Over the last seven days, the county has averaged 75.7 tests per day, with an average positive percentage of 13.2%.
In Cocke County, there have been 34,230 doses of the COVID vaccine administered.
Over 49% of the county’s residents have received their first dose, and just below 45% of the population is fully vaccinated.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases, as well as their population percentage that has received at least one dose versus percent fully vaccinated:
Sevier: 19,559/546 (51.10%/44.53%)
Hamblen: 12,791/263 (41.80%/37.84%)
Greene: 13,132/576 (45.35%/41.47%)
Jefferson: 9,707/273 (52.11%/46.76%)
Across the state, there have been 13,998 new cases reported by the CDC in the last seven days, including 2,518 on October 9. In those seven days, there have been 274 COVID fatalities reported.
As of October 11, there had been 6.99 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered across the state to 3.64 million Tennesseans. Over 53% of the population has received one dose and 47.3% of the state is fully vaccinated.
The CDC reported 106,296 new COVID cases nationwide on October 9, which brings the total to 44.2 million cases since the onset of the pandemic.
There have been 487 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered across the country to just fewer than 217 million Americans. More than 187 million people, or about 56.4% of the population, are fully vaccinated. That total includes 84% of Americans age 65 or older.
