COCKE COUNTY—The CDC reported 18 new COVID-related hospital admissions from January 26 through February 1. In those seven days, the CDC reported a total of 523 new COVID cases in the county.
Fewer than 10 deaths were reported in that time, and according to the state dashboard’s most recent figures, there were 190 total deaths in the county as of January 29.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, 52.7% of the population has received their first vaccine dose, and 48% is fully vaccinated.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their new COVID cases and hospitalizations for the week, as well as their population percentage that has received at least one dose versus percent fully vaccinated:
Sevier: 1,787/4 (54.98%/48.93%)
Hamblen: 1,178/22 (45.35%/41.31%)
Greene: 1,530/42 (48.84%/44.55%)
Jefferson: 1,023/24 (57.00%/50.57%)
The CDC reported 12,264 new COVID cases across the state on February 2, included in the 81,957 new cases reported in the last seven days. Nearly 1.9 million COVID cases have been reported in Tennessee since March of 2020.
A total of 74 new COVID-fatalities were reported for the day, pushing the state toll to 22,850. Of those, 538 were reported over the past seven days.
As of February 3, about 59% of the Tennessee population had received at least their first dose of the COVID vaccine, and 52% were fully vaccinated. About 1.4 million Tennesseans have received their first COVID booster shot.
Across the nation, 302,529 new COVID cases were reported on February 2. The national case total stands at 75.6 million COVID cases since the outbreak of the virus. More than 2,930 COVID fatalities were reported for the day, pushing the toll to 892,442 American lives lost to the virus.
Over 80% of all eligible Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 68% of the country is fully vaccinated.
