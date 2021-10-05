COCKE COUNTY—As of October 4, there were 312 active COVID-19 cases in the county, down from last week’s 384 cases.
In the last 14 days, there have been 383 new cases reported in the county. Of those, 160 have been reported in the last seven days.
Nine new cases were reported on October 4.
More than 33,780 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Cocke County, covering just over 49% of the population. Of those, approximately 42.5% are fully vaccinated.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases, as well as their population percentage that has received at least one dose versus percent fully vaccinated:
Sevier: 19,254/674 (50.75%/41.57%)
Hamblen: 12,654/363 (41.49%/35.33%)
Greene: 12,779/606 (45.05%/38.49%)
Jefferson: 9,567/352 (51.76%/44.60%)
The CDC reports 16,692 new COVID cases in the past seven days across the state of Tennessee.
As of October 4, there have been a total of about 1.24 million COVID cases in Tennessee.
There have been 139 new COVID-related deaths reported in the state over the last seven days. In total, 15,288 Tennesseans have suffered COVID-related deaths.
There have been about 6.85 million doses of the COVID vaccine administered across the state to about 3.6 million Tennesseans. About 52.8% of the state’s population has received at least one dose, and 46.7% are fully vaccinated.
The CDC reports 28,835 new COVID cases in the nation on October 4. The nationwide total now stands at 43.6 million cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
A total of 250 new deaths were reported on October 4, bringing the national toll to 700,176 American lives lost to COVID-19.
As of October 4, there have been 478 million doses of the vaccine administered in the nation to 215 million Americans.
Reports show that 185 million people, or about 56% of the nation’s population, are fully vaccinated.
