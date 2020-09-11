COCKE COUNTY—Updated data from the TN Department of Health has confirmed the eighth COVID-19 related death in the county.
The overall number of COVID-19 cases for the county has increased to 706, but active cases are down to just 50.
More than 6,800 residents have now been tested for the virus.
This information comes as numbers across the state increased by 1,622 on Friday.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 169,859. The number of recovered cases has also increased to 152,674, which leaves just over 17,000 active cases across the state.
A total of 37 additional deaths were reported on Friday. That brings the states total to 2,025.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases.
Sevier County: 2,393/145
Hamblen: 1,750/60
Greene: 974/113
Jefferson County: 970/139
More than 6.43 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed across the country.
The total number of deaths has increased to more than 192,000 nationwide.
Global cases of the virus recently surpassed 28 million.
There have been more than 911,000 deaths due to COVID-19 around the globe.
