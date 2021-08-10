COCKE COUNTY—As of August 9, there were 208 active COVID-19 cases in Cocke County. Thirteen new cases were reported on August 9 alone, bringing the county’s all-time case total to 4,819.
In the last seven days, 149 new cases have been reported, which is more than double the 65 cases reported in the previous seven-day period.
No new fatalities have been reported, leaving the toll at 102 lives lost to COVID in Cocke County.
A total of 128 cases have resulted in hospitalization.
More than 570 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in the county since last Tuesday, pushing the county total to 29,059 doses.
Just over 43% of the population has received at least one dose, and about 38.5% are fully vaccinated.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases, as well as their population percentage that has received at least one dose versus percent fully vaccinated:
Sevier: 14,542/619 (41.93%/36.48%)
Hamblen: 9,363/505 (35.14%/31.13%)
Greene: 8,505/314 (39.68%/35.86%)
Jefferson: 6,726/269 (44.52%/39.38%)
The CDC reported 540 new cases for Tennessee on August 9.
A total of 59 fatalities have been reported in Tennessee in the last seven days.
Over 5.75 million doses of the vaccine have been administered to 3.13 million Tennesseans. Numbers show that 45.8% of the state’s population has received at least one dose and 39.8% are fully vaccinated.
More than 51,630 new cases were reported across the nation on August 9. The nationwide case total is now over 35.8 million.
204 new fatalities were reported, pushing the American death toll to 614,856 lives.
351 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to 195 million Americans. Just under 60% of the nation has received their first dose, and 50% are fully vaccinated.
