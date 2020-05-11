COCKE COUNTY—Recent data from the TN Department of Health shows that Tennessee now has 15,544 COVID-19 cases. A total of 251 deaths have been reported from the Coronavirus.
Over 273,000 Tennesseans have been tested for the virus.
In Cocke County there have been 18 reported COVID-19 cases. Sixteen of those cases are now reporting as recovered, leaving just two active cases.
A total of 655 tests have been performed on county residents.
The numbers in surrounding counties have leveled off in recent days.
Sevier County has 65 confirmed cases with 48 reporting they have recovered from the virus. Sevier has reported two deaths from the virus.
Greene County’s has improved with as 41 of the 46 cases are reporting as recovered.
Greene has also reported 2 deaths from COVID-19.
Hamblen County’s numbers have remained steady with 21 confirmed cases.
Sixteen of those 21 cases are reporting as recovered. They too have two confirmed deaths from the virus.
In the U.S. there are now 1.37 million cases of COVID-19. The number of deaths has increased to 80,653.
The worldwide number of cases is over 4.1 million, with the death toll reaching 284,000.
