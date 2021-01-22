COCKE COUNTY—Two additional lives have been lost to COVID-19 in Cocke County.
A total of 58 individuals have now died from the virus since the first case was reported in mid March of 2020.
Twenty-five new cases were reported in the county on Friday. Cocke County has reported a total of 3,527 total cases.
More than 3,240 individuals are reporting as recovered, which leaves 228 active cases.
Cases across the state recently increased to more than 701,847.
On Friday, over 4,000 new cases were confirmed. The total number of deaths in Tennessee increased Friday as well. Ninety-three deaths were reported, which brings the state’s total to 8,777.
Inactive/recovered cases have increased at the state level in recent days.
Just over 646,000 individuals have recovered leaving 55,703 active cases across the state.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases.
Sevier: 10,704/661
Hamblen: 7,172/500
Greene: 6,719/425
Jefferson: 4,901/440
More than 24.7 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the country.
The total number of U.S. deaths recently surpassed 410,000.
Globally the numbers continue to rise as more than 96.2 million have tested positive for the virus.
Over 2.06 million lives have now been lost to COVID-19 around the world.
Worldwide recoveries exceed 53.1 million.
