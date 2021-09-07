The CDC has reported 49,547 new COVID cases in Tennessee in the last seven days, which pushed the total case count to 1.07 million cases. There have also been 285 COVID-related deaths in the state over the last seven days.
According to CDC data, Tennessee has had the highest COVID case rate per capita in the nation over the last seven days with 725 cases per 100,000 people. The state also ranked eighth in COVID deaths per capita over the same seven days.
As of September 3, Cocke County has a total of 471 active cases across the county. The total number of COVID related deaths remains at 104.
In total, the county has had 5,936 confirmed cases of the virus since March of 2020.
At least one dose of the COVID vaccine has been administered to 16,948 residents. A total of 14,766 are fully vaccinated at this time.
The state has reported 6.33 million vaccinations to 3.44 million Tennesseans. About 50% of the population has received at least their first vaccine dose, and about 42% are fully vaccinated.
The CDC reports 157,997 new COVID cases for September 7, which brings the case total to 39.8 million cases across America.
More than 1,400 new fatalities were reported, including 76 from the state of Tennessee.
Across the nation, nearly 207 million Americans have received their first vaccine dose, and just fewer than 176 million are fully vaccinated. That equates to 53% of the nation’s population fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
