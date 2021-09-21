COCKE COUNTY—With only nine new COVID cases reported on September 20, case numbers continue to cool down in the county. In the last seven days, there have been 240 new cases reported, which is down from the 384 cases over the previous seven days.
According to state data, there were approximately 69 cases in residents aged 0-18-years-old from September 13 through 19. Of those, 10 were 0-4-years-old, 17 were 5-11-years-old, and 42 were 12-18-years-old.
As of September 20, there were 451 active COVID cases in the county, which is down from earlier in the month, but still on par with figures from early January.
No new deaths or hospitalizations have been reported to the county dashboard, leaving the toll at 104 deaths and 132 hospitalizations.
Cocke County’s vaccination numbers are still slowly rising, with 32,816 doses of the vaccine having been administered. Over 48% of the county has received their first dose and just below 42% are fully vaccinated.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases, as well as their population percentage that has received at least one dose versus percent fully vaccinated:
Sevier: 18,464/1,153 (49.57%/41.15%)
Hamblen: 12,220/643 (40.53%/34.74%)
Greene: 12,040/939 (44.25%/38.81%)
Jefferson: 9,133/647 (50.63%/43.62%)
In the last seven days, the CDC has reported 28,524 new COVID cases across the state of Tennessee. The State Health Department reported over 4,000 cases on September 18 alone.
Tennessee has reported 14,450 COVID-related fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic, including 182 in the last seven days.
There have now been 6.58 million doses of the COVID vaccine administered to 3.53 million Tennesseans, approximately 51.7% of the population. Just over 44% are fully vaccinated.
The CDC reported a total of 28,741 new cases across the nation on September 20; the national case total recently surpassed 42 million cases since the outbreak of the virus.
A total of 225 new fatalities were reported, pushing the toll to 672,738 American lives lost to COVID-19.
Over 212 million Americans have received their first dose of the vaccine, which equates to about 64% of the nation’s population, including nearly 75% of adults and 93% of Americans 65 years or older.
Just fewer than 182 million Americans are fully vaccinated, or about 54.7% of the population, including 64% of adults and 82.0% of Americans 65 or older.
