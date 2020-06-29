COCKE COUNTY—The number of COVID-19 cases in Cocke County continues to increase as 51 total cases have now been confirmed. A total of 21 cases are currently active in the county. Close to 1,900 residents have now been tested for COVID-19.
An additional 2,125 were confirmed across the state as of Monday, June 29.
The total number of cases statewide now sits at 42,297.
More than 590 individuals have now died from COVID-19 in Tennessee.
The case count in surrounding counties continues to increase with Sevier County seeing the sharpest increase.
Sevier recently confirmed case number 588. Close to 250 of those are currently active.
Hamblen County has also seen a drastic increase in cases.
More than 200 cases have been confirmed in Hamblen, with 85 of those being active at this time.
Greene County increased their case count in recent days. They now have 81 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Twenty-seven of those cases are currently active.
The case count in Jefferson County has also increased. Jefferson has confirmed a total of 99 cases. Their active case count is now at 47.
Increases across the country have led many states to reevaluate their phased reopening. Recent increases in California, Texas and Florida has led governors to call for businesses to close once again due to the virus.
The U.S. is on the verge of 2.6 million COVID-19 cases. Close to 128,000 have now died nationwide.
Numbers have followed a similar trajectory globally as more than 10 million cases have been confirmed.
The total number of Coronavirus deaths worldwide recently surpassed 500,000.
