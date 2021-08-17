COCKE COUNTY—The 5,000th COVID-19 case was recently reported in Cocke County as new cases continue to climb. After a significant decrease in cases over the summer, the county’s active case numbers are back to where they were in January.
As of August 16, there where 377 reported active COVID cases in the county. Just over a month ago, there were only 13.
The number of new cases reported over the last 14 days is more than three times the new cases reported in the 14 days prior, up to 390 from 105.
On August 16 alone, 24 new cases were reported.
Over the last seven days, Cocke County has averaged 68 tests per day, and almost 24% of those tests were positive.
Two new cases have resulted in hospitalization, bringing the total to 130 COVID-related hospitalizations.
A total of 596 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered over the last week, and now over 44% of the population has received at least their first dose. Another 39% are fully vaccinated.
Cocke County is in the top 25% of Tennessee counties with regards to vaccinations per capita. Tennessee as a whole, however, is in the bottom 10 of the 50 states.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases, as well as their population percentage that has received at least one dose versus percent fully vaccinated:
Sevier: 15,054/790 (42.94%/37.02%)
Hamblen: 9,704/607 (36.14%/31.61%)
Greene: 8,816/479 (40.56%/36.27%)
Jefferson: 6,938/360 (45.53%/39.98%)
The CDC has reported just fewer than 20,000 new cases for the State of Tennessee over the last seven days. The total case count is nearing 1 million, recently jumping up just over 940,000 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
As of August 16, 47% of the state’s population had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 40.4% were fully vaccinated.
In total, 103 fatalities have been reported in Tennessee over the last seven days.
The CDC reported 41,302 new cases across the nation on August 16.
Over 36.7 million cases have been reported in America since the outbreak of the pandemic.
104 new American fatalities were reported, bringing the toll to 619,564 American lives lost to the virus.
Nearly 200 million Americans (60% of the population) have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, and 169 million (about 50% of the population) are fully vaccinated. Over 80% of Americans over the age of 65 are fully vaccinated.
