COCKE COUNTY—The death toll from COVID-19 continues to climb in Cocke County as two additional deaths were reported on Monday.
Twenty-two county residents have died from COVID related illnesses since the onset of the virus earlier this year.
Eight of the 22 deaths have occurred over a two-week period as cases have been on the rise.
Eleven new cases were confirmed on Monday, which brings the county’s total number to 1,303.
Active cases have decreased slightly down to 170.
Fifty-seven residents have now been hospitalized for COVID-19 symptoms.
Over the last seven days, Cocke County has averaged 111 tests per day. During that time the average positive percentage was 12.3%.
Active cases increased across the state on Monday as Tennessee saw one of its worst days for daily cases.
Over 5,900 were confirmed, which brings the state’s total to 287,770. Fifteen deaths were reported across the state bringing the total number to 3,610.
Inactive/recovered cases increased as well by 1,697.
More than 252,500 Tennesseans have now recovered from their COVID symptoms.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases.
Sevier: 3,868/401
Hamblen: 2,783/253
Greene: 2,271/377
Jefferson: 1,775/171
More than 10.1 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the country.
The total number of U.S. deaths recently surpassed 238,000.
Globally, the numbers continue to rise as more than 50.8 million have tested positive for the virus.
Over 1.26 million lives have now been lost to COVID-19 around the world.
Worldwide recoveries now exceed 33.2 million.
