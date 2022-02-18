COCKE COUNTY—A total of 303 new COVID cases were reported in Cocke County between February 10 and 16. These cases have pushed the county’s all-time case count over 11,000.
The Tennessee Department of Health’s (TDH) County Dashboard, which updates every Saturday, shows 193 COVID deaths as of February 12. That figure is up three from the beginning of the month.
The CDC reported 14 new hospitalizations related to COVID over the past seven days.
Nearly 53% of the county’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, and 48.2% are fully vaccinated.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their new COVID cases and hospitalizations for the week, as well as their population percentage that has received at least one dose versus percent fully vaccinated:
Sevier: 489/0 (55.23%/49.13%)
Hamblen: 302/8 (45.99%/41.54%)
Greene: 533/25 (49.03%/44.72%)
Jefferson: 327/9 (57.27%/50.78%)
The CDC reported 3,859 new COVID cases in the state of Tennessee on February 17.
In the past seven days, 29,685 new cases have been reported in the state.
The state of Tennessee’s 7-day case rate per capita ranks among the top 10 in the nation. Those 29,685 new cases average out to 434.7 new cases per 100,000 people in the state, ranking higher than every bordering state except for Kentucky, which stands at 518.5.
Tennessee reported 40 new COVID fatalities on February 17, which were included in the 294 deaths reported over the past seven days. A total of 23,868 lives have been lost to COVID across the state since the pandemic began.
The TDH reports that about 59.4% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, 52.5% are fully vaccinated, and 20.4% have received their booster shot.
The CDC reported 109,422 new COVID cases across the nation on February 17, pushing the national total over 78 million cases since March of 2020.
More than 2,400 new fatalities were reported on the day, which pushed the toll to 926,497 lives lost to the virus.
As of February 17, 214.5 million Americans were fully vaccinated, accounting for roughly 68.7% of all eligible Americans.
Approximately 80.9% of all eligible Americans (age 5 and older) have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
